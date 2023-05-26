Kohima: Nagaland health minister Paiwang Konyak condemned the killing of a student leader from Tizit by a drug peddler. Several student bodies, including the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) also condemned the incident.

“I am extremely shocked and pained to hear the tragic death of our dear beloved Mr. Ahoa Konyak, Action Committee Chairman, Tizit Area Students’ Union,” the minister said.

As the elected representative of the Tizit constituency, Konyak condemned the “gruesome act”.

The minister urged law enforcing agencies to conduct an honest investigation and deliver justice to the victim and his family without delay.

“He was a young and dedicated leader who stood tall for the Welfare of the Students’ community. His commitment, passion and sacrifice for the Students’ Union will never be forgotten,” Konyak said.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) condemned the act in which the deceased was hacked to death at Namsa Tizit by a drug peddler.

It demanded that a befitting punishment be given to the culprit and that the concerned authority immediately sets up all measures to curb the inflow of drugs and other illegal substances which is corroding the morale of the youths and the Naga society at present.

The Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) also condemned the incident that took place around 8:00 AM.

“One of the burning issues and widely discussed at all levels of authority among civil societies as well as government is the grave menace of alcohol and Drug abuse particularly in Mon and Nagaland in general,” KSU said.

As part of the KSU effort to annihilate the scourge of illicit drug usage and substances in the district, inspections are conducted periodically.

“However, as a student body, the union possess no sufficient resources, manpower and legal assistance to achieve the desired goal. Much of the measures undertaken by government related to Drug Prohibition have remained a dead policy till date,” it said.

The recent incident, according to KSU is a Wake-up Call for the Konyak Community and that KSU will be compelled to act on its own volition if the Government remain adamant.

It warned that the government will be held solely responsible for any untoward consequences.

The KSU also appealed law enforcing agencies to penalize the culprit as per the law and deliver justice to the innocent deceased at the earliest.

Also read: Nagaland: Tensions up as student leader killed by ‘drug dealer’ in Tizit

