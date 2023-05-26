Manipur MPs issue joint appeal for peace, reconciliation

Imphal: The two Members of Parliament from Manipur, Dr RK Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Education and Dr Lorho S Pfoze, MP, appealed for peace and reconciliation amid the ongoing turmoil in the state.
The MPs in a joint statement issued on Thursday appealed to shun violence and follow the path of reconciliation.
“The recent conflict has left behind a trail of suffering, division, and mistrust and reconciliation is the only way forward to restore peace in our land again,” they stated.
The joint statement was issued following the two MPs meeting the intellectuals and scholars from Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss and ponder upon how to bring peace and normalcy back in Manipur.
According to them, the recent conflict has left behind a trail of suffering, division, and mistrust amongst the communities in the state.
“As we embark on the journey of reconciliation, it is crucial to acknowledge the profound pain and loss experienced by individuals and communities. Let us recognise the lives shattered, the families torn apart, and the deep emotional scars left behind. By empathising with the collective suffering, we can foster an atmosphere of shared humanity and pave the way for healing,” they stated.
The statement stated that violence begets violence, perpetuating a cycle of destruction. “We must unequivocally reject any form of violence and embrace dialogue as the only path forward,” it added.
