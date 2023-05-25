Kohima: Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, the NSCN-IM on Thursday said that its Meitei “brothers” and the Kukis should not harass any Naga community in the violence-hit state.
An official update from the group said that the violence between the two communities is “something very detestable” and that the attack on villages is “very inhuman”.
The NSCN also said that burning down of places of worship (Churches) is considered as “sacrilegious acts committed on religious lines.”
All acts of violence taking place in Manipur, according to NSCN-IM, is a violation of human rights.
The group then said on record that the Aimol, Chiru, Chothe, Kharam, Koireng and Kom are minor Naga tribes. The NSCN-IM said that these tribes have been actively involved in the Naga political struggle for their freedom from India and Myanmar.
“Our Meitei brothers and Kukis should not take them otherwise and harass them in any manner,” the group said.
It then highlighted that one Kom village-Kangathei village came under attack by the Kuki militants and the villagers were forced to vacate.
“Such vicious violence will only aggravate the situation and this must be put to stop forthwith for the sake of humanity and peaceful coexistence,” NSCN-IM said.
It then appealed to the two communities to consider this with a “show of great sagacity and statesman’s foresight”.
