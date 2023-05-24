Kohima: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2023.
With 99%, Christy Paul Mathew of Bosco Higher Secondary School Dimapur topped the HSLC examination.
Government schools in Nagaland recorded 49.13% pass percentage while private schools recorded 91.15% in the HSLC examination. The overall pass percentage for the HSLC examination result stands at 70.32%.
Out of 24361 students who enrolled for the examination, 17130 qualified the exam.
As for the HSSLC, Moanola Longchar (97.20%) from Town Higher Secondary School Mokokchung topped the Arts stream, Zahid Ahmed Laskar (99.20%) from Christian Higher Secondary School Dimapur topped Commerce stream, and Awang P Yimpushü (97%) of St John Higher Secondary Residential School Dimapur topped the Science stream.
While the Arts stream recorded 82.62% pass percentage, Science and Commerce streams recorded 86.79% and 85.83% respectively.
Results of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations are now available at the web portal of the NBSE at NBSE (nbsenl.edu.in).
