Agartala: The Tripura High Court single bench headed by Justice Arindam Lodh on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking the regularisation of teachers recruited under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme.
While a detailed order from the Court is awaited, SSA teachers informed that a review petition will be filed before the division bench of the court.
Speaking on the issue, leader of SSA teachers, Bastab Debbarma said, “The High Court has rejected our petition seeking regularization. Since the detailed order is yet to reach us, we don’t know on what grounds our petition has been dismissed. But we shall challenge the order in the division bench as we feel we deserve to get regular pay scale.”
According to Debbarma, MHRD and NCTE while rolling out new rules for fixing eligibility criteria for the post of teachers categorically said that if the job advertisement was issued before August 23, 2010, TET is not required for regularisation.
“This is why the Graduate Science Teachers who have received appointment letters after 2010 are discharging their duties in the schools without any hassle. But, in our case, we did not get any relief from the state government despite repeated attempts”, Debbarma added.
Expressing willingness to challenge the single bench order in the division bench, Debbarma said, “We have decided that whatever may be the reason that honourable justice has cited in the judgment, we shall challenge it in the division bench.”
