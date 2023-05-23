Kohima: The Western Angami Students’ Union (WASU), the apex student body of the Western Angami Naga tribe, on Monday opposed the government’s move to transfer assistant professors at the state’s lone autonomous Government Science College in Kohima to a non-functional college under Mon district.
Two assistant professors (Zoology and Chemistry) from Kohima Science College (Autonomous) Jotsoma along with four others from different colleges were recently attached to New Model College Wakching under Mon district. Despite the virtual inauguration of the college by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, New Model College Wakching remained non-functional.
However, a government order dated May 9, notified the “attachment” of six assistant professors to the college under various disciplines, including English, zoology, botany, chemistry, physics and mathematics. This gave hope for the functioning of the new college at Mon.
The notification also stated that the handing over and taking over should be done within 15 days from the date of issue and that the educators would draw a salary from their parent college.
Opposing the move, an official update from WASU said “The government’s transfer order of the teachers in the middle of the academic year without any replacements will leave students in a lurch and will greatly affect their academic progress”.
The student body expressed concern saying that the transfer order of the educators at the prestigious institution under its jurisdiction will hamper the academic performance of the students, and adversely affect the institution.
In this regard, it appealed to the concerned authority to reconsider the attachment of teachers to the new college which is yet to start its academic session.
