Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.
Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima, the first meeting between them since the Brazilian leader was reelected as the president for a third term.
The two leaders noted that this year marked the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
They reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed ways to further deepen it, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and bio-fuels & clean energy, the statement said.
Both leaders emphasised the need to organise a high-level meeting of business leaders from both countries.
They exchanged views on regional developments. They emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in multilateral platforms and the long-standing need for reform of multilateral institutions, the statement said.
Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Lula to India for the G-20 Summit in September this year, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Also Read | PM Modi, French President discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes
- Net ban affects normal life in strife-torn Manipur
- Need to raise voice against attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit
- International Booker Prize 2023: Experts review the six shortlisted books
- PM Modi, Brazilian Prez discuss ways to deepen bilateral partnership
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Ama Lou, Nicky Romero & Pritt!