Pvt, public sectors should consider 9-month maternity leave: NITI Aayog member

New Delhi: NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Monday said that both the private and public sectors should consider enhancing the the maternity leave for women workers from six months to nine months.
The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was passed by the Parliament in 2017 entitling paid maternity leave of 26 weeks, up from earlier 12 weeks.
“Both private and public sector need to sit together to think about increasing the maternity leave of the mothers from present six months to nine months,” FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) said in a statement quoting Paul.
According to the statement, Paul said the private sector should help the NITI Aayog to design the comprehensive care of the children by opening more creches for children for better upbringing as well as doing the needful for the elderly care .
“As millions of care workers will be needed in future, we have to develop systematic soft and hard skilling training,” Paul added.
FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) president Sudha Shivkumar said the global care economy, the paid and unpaid labour related to caregiving such as childcare, elder care, and domestic chores, is a critical sector that enhances economic growth, gender equity, and women’s empowerment.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Care work is economically valuable but globally undervalued, she added.
“In India, the biggest lacunae is that we lack a system for properly identifying care economy workers, and relative to other nations, India’s public spending on the care economy is extremely low,” she said.
Also Read | VHP calls for peace in Manipur, demands action against ‘anti-national’ elements
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- President Murmu greets Sikkim on statehood day
- Former Arunachal Pradesh minister C T Mein dies
- Quarterly Music Review: Albums & EPs you should not miss out
- Wheels of success: In a first, girl from Tripura all set to run trains
- Assam: 5th deputy commissioners’ conference begins
- Why a resettlement package may not be enough for Brus in Tripura