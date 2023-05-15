Imphal: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said “territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs”, reacting to a demand made by 10 MLAs for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the northeastern state.

The chief minister, who had made an air-dash to Delhi on Sunday to confer with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said measures are being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed a peace pact dubbed suspension of operations’, return to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold dharnas or rallies in view of the sensitive phase the state has been witnessing since race riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month.

He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of the rioting, and instead “efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators”.

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters at a press conference here, said, “I assure the people that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs.”

“Measures are being undertaken with the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups return to their camps and strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state,” he added.

Singh said that he and his ministers, who had travelled to Delhi with him, had briefed Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state and “conveyed to him the sentiments of the people of Manipur on the situation” as also intelligence “on the involvement of armed militants in the recent violence”.

The Chief Minister informed that the Home Minister had also asked to submit details on what can be done for those people affected by the recent violence and also assured to arrange for resettlement of the affected people soon.

The chief minister continued that paramilitary forces had been deployed at foothills and essential items needed for people staying at shelter camps opened at various places had been looked into. He appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and unverified information, adding that the prevailing situation is very crucial and if not controlled, can affect the peaceful co-existence of the future generation.

He sought the support of civil society organisations in the state government’s effort to restore peace and normalcy. “I appeal to the people of Manipur to render support and cooperation in bringing normalcy in the state, setting aside what had happened in the past,” Singh said.

Power Minister Shri Thongam Biswajit, MAHUD Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand, Works Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam, IPR Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan and Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board Shri Sorokhaibam Rajen were also present during the press briefing.

Also read | Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram: Officials

