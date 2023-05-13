Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong by-poll underway

Shillong: Counting of votes is underway for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, a senior official said on Saturday.
The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security, he said.
The by-poll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.
The National People’s Party (NPP) is aiming at increasing its seat tally in the 60-member assembly to 29 with a victory in the by-election.
Six candidates are in the fray – Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.
In the third round of counting, UDP candidate Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah is leading with a margin of 2,458. Thabah has secured 8,467 votes followed by NPP candidate Samlin Malngiang who has secured 6,009 votes.
There will be a total of 7 rounds of counting.
Congress Candidate Osborne Kharjana secured 999 votes, Sandondor Ryntathiang HSPDP candidate secured 40 votes, AITC candidate Stodingstar Thabah secured 39 votes and BJP candidate Seraph Eric Kharbuki secured 30 votes. Meanwhile, 157 votes were polled in the None of the Above (NOTA) category so far.
UDP continues to lead by a margin of 2,815 by securing 10,833 votes.
Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10 with over 91.8 percent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.
