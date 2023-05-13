Tura: An internal memo by a DSP-ranked police officer in West Garo Hills leaked online has caused panic in the Garo Hills region.

The internal memo, only meant for circulation among the police force, claimed that the dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) was regrouping and was on a recruitment drive in the region to once become a force to reckon with.

The memo, dated May 11, was meant for circulation in all police stations of the district with officers being asked to check on the authenticity of the ‘source information’ provided by one of the former members of the outfit.

The memo stated that input, received from the GNLA, which has remained dormant for many years, claimed meetings were being conducted in many areas, including Jadigittim and Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills and Shallang in West Khasi Hills to encourage youths to join the GNLA.

The memo added that as many as 500 youths from the various districts of Garo Hills had joined the outfit and had been sent to Myanmar and Nagaland for basic training. It also claimed that various big businessmen, who were close associates of the GNLA earlier, were aiding the outfit to regroup.

Further, the memo requested all police stations to verify the authenticity of the information provided by the source while asking the police and intelligence to closely monitor the movement of surrendered cadres, known business associates, overground workers of the outfit as well as sympathizers to see if the inputs held any water.

All PS’ have also been asked to intensify operations, raids, mobile patrolling, area domination, and foot patrolling regularly to deny the GNLA any chance of becoming a force in the region again.

Even as people panicked and raised questions at the authorities, a highly-placed police source had a different take on the matter and felt that an internal inquiry on who leaked the memo needed to be undertaken.

“Our officers or whoever leaked this memo needs to be questioned. This is an internal memo meant to check the authenticity of the source information that has been provided. It is a claim that has been made and is a reality until it can be proven otherwise. The situation that has now been created is one of panic which can be used by criminal elements to extort in the name of the outfit. These kinds of leaks need to stop. It is a given that we need to be vigilant and ensure the dark days for Garo Hills remain behind us,” the highly-placed source said.

Several former GNLA members, when contacted, claimed that they were not going back to the wild and were settled in their lives. As per them, most had settled into businesses and their personal lives and did not wish to return.

However, there could be some who remain disgruntled with the present set up and look for a way out.

While there can be no question that many former members of the outfit could be looking to once again revive the outfit, 500 new recruits, however, seem to be stretching things a bit.

