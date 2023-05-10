Nagaland Govt holds consultative meet over Oil exploration, ULB, RIIN

Kohima: The Nagaland government on Tuesday held a marathon consultative meeting with various tribal bodies and civil society organizations on key issues pertaining to Oil and Natural Gas exploration, Urban Local Body (ULB), Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), and Nagaland Village & Tribal Councils Act 1978.

Oil and Natural Gas exploration:

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat conference hall on Tuesday, Minister in-charge of Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye informed that during the meeting, the state government made extensive presentation on oil exploration in the state from the early 1970’s upto the last attempt by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Wokha.

The geology and mining, he said, also presented at length the picture of the state’s mineral wealth in the oil and natural gas sector, the legal battles at the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), and prospects of resolving the matter.

As the state government received opposition over its proposed inking of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre and Assam in the DAB, Kenye clarified that the process of consultation on the matter is still ongoing and both state governments are trying to reach a consensus out of the Court.

Advisor of Information and Public Relation, S&WC, Imkong L Imchen, observed that the proposal to share equal royalties from oil extraction in the DAB is a breakthrough for the state. No MoU, he clarified, has been signed so far and there is no question of inking one.

Consultative meeting with Tribal Hohos and CSOs in Nagaland

Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN):

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the issue of RIIN, Kenye informed that as the Bano Commission had tabled its report in 2019, the state government sought the opinion of the stakeholders. He informed that Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Abhijit Sinha, explained to the gathering on why RIIN is necessary and how the state government plans to implement it.

To this, Sinha said that as the recommendations made by the Commission were discussed a draft notification would be issued at the earliest time possible without any timeframe, and after few modifications.

“Consultations are over and we have almost finalized what is the next step that we are going to take about. That is, for indigenous certificates, a draft notification will be issued,” Sinha said.

The draft notification, he said, will carry direction of who can be indigenous inhabitants such as persons belonging to the 15 Naga tribes and 4 other tribes that have been recognized by the state government such as the Kuki, Garo, Mikhir and Kachari, and who were residents of Nagaland before statehood day. All who resided in the state prior to December 1, 1963, he said, will be given Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC).

Kenye added that since a state cannot have two cut-off dates, residents of Nagaland will be categorized into different categories and concessions will be made for the settlers. As RIIN is a sensitive and profound matter, he said that implementation of RIIN has been delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nagaland Village & Tribal Councils Act

In this regard, Kenye informed that as many were unaware of the Act and its laws which empower the local bodies, awareness of the Act was made known to the people.

Sinha added that copies of the updated Act were handed over to the gathering of leaders.

ULB election with women reservation:

On the issue of cancelling the ULB election with 33% women reservation following the repeal of the Nagaland Municipal Act (NMA) 2001, Kenye informed that Advocate General of Nagaland, K. N. Balgopal briefed the gathering on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kenye informed that the tribal bodies and CSOs also urged the state government to form a panel to frame new laws for the new municipal Act.

Despite repeal of the NMA, Sinha said that existing municipal councils and town councils can continue to function as per provisions given to ULBs.

Also Read | Nagaland to hold meet with tribal bodies on oil exploration with Assam: Dy CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









