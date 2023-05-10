Manipur: Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing in Imphal East

An AR personnel sustained bullet injuries in his stomach in an encounter with suspected Kuki militants near Utonglok, Imphal East district.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday at CM Secretariat, security advisor Kuldeep Singh said that there was a firing between security personnel and suspected militants. The Assam Rifles personnel sustained a bullet wound in his stomach.
He said AR and local police have begun inspecting SoO camps and numbers of arms are being counted. The exercise is underway and stationing of the SoO cadres in their designated camps is also monitored.
Singh went on to add that Manipur is limping back to normalcy and curfew relaxation hours have been increased. So far, 284 arms and 6700 ammunition have been recovered.
Besides, trucks stranded at Mao gate have also started coming in, Singh said.
The violence in Manipur has claimed 66 lives, of which 41 were killed due to violence while the others died due to other causes, he informed.
Search is going on for two missing persons at Khumbong, if required legal action will be taken up. Further, identification and deportation of dead bodies will start after evacuation, he added.
