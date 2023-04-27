Kamjong: Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr. Lorho S Pfoze has launched the Kumram village under Phungyar sub-division in Kamjong district as a ‘model village’ under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

Located in a very remote area around 118 km away from Imphal, it is the first-ever village to be developed as a model village in the district.

The launching programme, which was organised by the District Administration Kamjong, was held at the Kumram village playground on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Lorho instructed the district-level officers (DLOs) of the district to play their roles effectively to develop Kumram as a model village. He said that each household should have a good sanitation system, proper connectivity, and water supply facilities. “Initiatives must be taken to impart quality education to children with the use of the latest technologies such as smart classes. All the villagers should undergo a change in their attitudes and aspire to become model citizens,” he said.

Dr. Lorho also appealed to the villagers not to resort to poppy and ganja cultivation for easy money and urged them not to degrade the natural ecosystem and the environment.

Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing expressed his gratitude to the MP for selecting Kumram to develop it as a model village. He said that Kumram was lagging behind in every aspect, but with this project, it will be a developed village with all the modern amenities.

Kamjong District is a newly created district and shares a long international border with Myanmar. The district has a population of around 50,000.

“The district is still very backward and there is not a single urbanised village yet,” he said. The MLA also expressed his wish of creating a special economic zone (SEZ) in consultation with the state government in one of the areas of Kamjong.

Meanwhile, Rangnamei, Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong, said the DC office is only intermediary in the process of developing the model village and that the success of the project depends upon the support from the higher-ups as well as co-operation from the villagers.

He also appealed to the villagers to take an active role in the development of the village and not to solely rely on the MP, MLA, DC, or the DLOs.

Kh Ibochouba Singh, State Nodal Officer of SAGY, said the launching of Kumram as a model village comes under Phase II of SAGY and added that about 80% of the Indian land still remains rural.

As a part of the programme, the dignitaries planted trees and unveiled the launching plaque right at the beginning of the event. Cultural dances and entertainment programmes were also showcased as part of the event.

On the sidelines of the function, a new building of the Kumram Primary School was also inaugurated.

The Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) is a rural development programme broadly focusing on the development in the villages, which includes social development, cultural development and spreading motivation among the people on social mobilisation of the village community.

The programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11, 2014.

