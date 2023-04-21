Shillong: Amid the ongoing controversy over the roster system, Congress MLA Saleng Sangma has asked citizens to think as ‘Meghalayans’ instead of fighting as Khasis and Garos.
Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the leader from Garo Hills, Sangma said the roster system was supposed to be implemented from the day the state had a reservation system. “However, this reservation policy was never adhered to in letter and spirit,” he said.
Saleng cautioned that both communities could end up in a bad condition if they continue fighting about roster and reservation policy.
Citing an example, he said there was recruitment in the Judiciary recently, and all people applied. Non-Khasis and non-Garos were allowed to sit for the examination, meaning the Judiciary has already gone ahead with the roster system. “We will lose whatever we have in future if we keep on fighting,” he said.
Pointing out that the matter of the roster system should not divide Khasis and Garos, he added, that residents of the state should act as Meghalayans.
“80 per cent of the Reservation should be for Meghalayans and not for Khasi, Jaintia and Garos,” he added.
