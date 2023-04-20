Manipur BJP to meet amid signs of widening rift within party

Imphal: Amid indications of a widening rift within the BJP’s Manipur unit where three MLAs have resigned from administrative posts within a fortnight, the state’s ruling party will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the development, sources here said.
BJP MLA Paonam Brojen on Thursday became the third legislator to resign. He gave up the chairmanship of Manipur Development Society on “personal grounds.”
The meeting’s announcement came soon after this resignation was made public.
“A meeting has been scheduled at 11 am on Friday. Top leaders of the state BJP including legislators are expected to attend the meeting,” a party source said.
Four BJP MLAs of the northeastern state are currently camping in Delhi reportedly to meet the party’s central leadership and voice their grievances. Three of them have resigned from the administrative posts they were holding.
The fourth legislator has filed a complaint with the Manipur police against the BJP state Minority Morcha president for “threatening” him through a Facebook post.
Their moves have caused speculation that dissension was brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government.
Earlier, party legislator Karam Shyam resigned on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had “not been assigned any responsibility”.
On April 8, another MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam quit as the advisor to the chief minister citing a similar grievance.
The fourth MLA, Khwairakpam Raghumani, has lodged a complaint to the state police against the president of state BJP Minority Morcha Asker Ali for a Facebook post which the legislator interpreted as a “threat” to his life.
Ali allegedly commented on the four MLAs’ move to sound out the BJP’s top leadership, stating “Let this be the last trip to Delhi” in Manipuri language.
In his complaint, Raghumani claimed Ali, “Has issued this statement while I am away in Delhi and he seems to be threatening that this will be my last trip to Delhi or anywhere.”
