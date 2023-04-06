Sikkim: Bhutia Lepcha committee convener Tseten Tashi joins BJP

Gangtok: Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during their 44th Foundation Day celebration in Rangpo, Pakyong district.

Tseten Tashi has been one of the biggest advocates for the old laws of Sikkim protected by Article 371F and the preservation of the unique identity and rights of Sikkimese people in the Indian Union.

SIBLAC has been the uniting committee for both the Bhutia and Lepcha communities of the State over the years, with Tseten Tashi being at his helm for years, leading the two community committees.

The joining had the attendance of BJP Sikkim Incharge Dilip Jaiswal along with Sikkim BJP President Dill Ram Thapa, Legislative Party leader Narendra Kumar Subba, Gangtok MLA Yon Tshering Lepcha but had the absence of other BJP legislators such as Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, Raj Kumari Thapa, KB Rai, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, and Tashi Thendup Bhutia.

