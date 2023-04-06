Gangtok: Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during their 44th Foundation Day celebration in Rangpo, Pakyong district.
Tseten Tashi has been one of the biggest advocates for the old laws of Sikkim protected by Article 371F and the preservation of the unique identity and rights of Sikkimese people in the Indian Union.
SIBLAC has been the uniting committee for both the Bhutia and Lepcha communities of the State over the years, with Tseten Tashi being at his helm for years, leading the two community committees.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The joining had the attendance of BJP Sikkim Incharge Dilip Jaiswal along with Sikkim BJP President Dill Ram Thapa, Legislative Party leader Narendra Kumar Subba, Gangtok MLA Yon Tshering Lepcha but had the absence of other BJP legislators such as Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, Raj Kumari Thapa, KB Rai, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, and Tashi Thendup Bhutia.
Also Read | Sikkim: JAC declares rally on April 8, warns of indefinite protest
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Largest batch of over 1,700 constables join Assam Police
- Nagaland legal fraternity hopes for a separate High Court
- India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
- Fishing competition can be legalised for revenue, says Meghalaya minister
- Sikkim: Bhutia Lepcha committee convener Tseten Tashi joins BJP
- Meghalaya: 12-year-old boy dies in freak accident in Mendipathar