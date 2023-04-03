Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 50cr seized in Cachar; 2 held

SILCHAR: Police seized Yaba tablets valued at about Rs 50 crore from a house in Assam’s Cachar district and nabbed two men in this connection on Monday.

As per police, the five lakh Yaba tablets that were seized had been smuggled from Myanmar. The consignment reached India via Mizoram and was about to be smuggled to different places, the police said.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatto said on Monday that a team of policemen, based on a tip-off, raided the house of one Rubel Hussain Mazumder (32) in Bhagadahar, on the outskirts of Silchar town, in the wee hours of Monday and recovered 5 lakh tablets from the house.

The Yaba tablets, which were smuggled from Myanmar to India via Mizoram and were about to be smuggled to different states, were found in 50 packets. Rubel and his younger brother Saidul Hussain Mazumder (30) have been arrested, SP Numal Mahatto said.

He said that the smugglers wanted to take the consignment to big markets. Police are suspecting that some more persons are involved in the clandestine trade. It was one of the largest seizures of drugs in Cachar district, the SP said.

“In the past seven months, we have seized drugs worth Rs. 1200 crore and arrested over 100 suspected drug peddlers,” he added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted about the seizure on social media praising the Cachar police. He wrote: “Cachar Police seized 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused. Great work Assam Police. Keep it up.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused.



Great work @assampolice. Keep it up 👍 pic.twitter.com/8cZvUdCPhm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2023

Last month, Assam Rifles seized drugs worth Rs 390.4 crore in Mizoram’s Champai district. Assam Rifles had said that the consignment was coming from Myanmar and the racket was planning to transport it to different Indian states.

