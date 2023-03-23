Assam: Man allegedly kills minor for playing video games in Silchar

Silchar: In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly beaten to death for playing mobile games in Assam’s Silchar.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused asked the minor boy to stop playing video games on his mobile phone as examinations are taking place.

According to police, an FIR has been filed by the family of the victim as an incident of suspected murder and accordingly the accused, Dipak Nath, has been arrested.

The minor was rushed to the hospital by his parents where he was declared dead

The father of the deceased said on Monday evening, his son had gone to the neighbour’s house and a man there physically assaulted him for playing video games on his mobile.

“In my absence, he went to that house and after a verbal exchange, the man dragged my son to a field, beat him, and left him unconscious there. When my wife first noticed him, we rushed and took him to the hospital but till then it was late,” the father told reporters.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta

“Such incidents are always unfortunate. We met with the deceased’s family and took their statements. We are looking into the matter of whether there is any other angle to it,” said Cachar SP Numal Mahatta.

SP said though the fight started with a mobile video game according to onlookers, there are possibilities of other reasons behind the death of the minor.

