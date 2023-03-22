Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment' in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the Mission Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma said it promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle, focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pleased to launch Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement being spearheaded under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

LiFE promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption’. pic.twitter.com/9HryDTAryZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 21, 2023

Under this initiative, week-long activities will be carried out across all districts, addressing seven identified categories, including saving energy and water, reducing plastic and e-waste, and healthy lifestyles, he said.

Sarma said in known and unknown ways “we work against nature creating problems for humanity, leading to challenges with which humans, plants and the animal kingdom have to deal”.

“Earlier, we could predict the seasonal changes but now things have changed mostly due to loss of green cover, wetlands and other natural bodies, and many research papers have pointed out that North East India will face severe impacts of climate change,” the CM said.

“Over the last two years, the state government has cleared over six thousand acres of land by evicting encroachers, and this is a small step towards creating a healthy environment,” he added.

Also Read | Budget focussed on inclusive growth: Assam Finance minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









