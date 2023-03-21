PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year 'Navroz'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Parsi New Year ‘Navroz’, and wished that the year ahead brings greater prosperity and furthers the spirit of togetherness in society.

“Navroz Mubarak! On this auspicious occasion, I pray for the happiness and good health of everyone,” Modi said on Twitter.

“May the year ahead bring greater prosperity and further the spirit of togetherness in our society,” the prime minister said.

Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year.

