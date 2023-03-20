Meghalaya: VPP MLAs stage walkout after Governor's speech in Hindi

Shillong: The first day of Meghalaya’s Budget session began on a fiery note after the Voice of People Party (VPP) MLA Ardent Basiawmoit on Monday interrupted the Meghalaya Governor’s speech.

Basiawmoit appealed to Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan to address the House in a language all understood after Chauhan began his speech in Hindi.

However, Meghalaya Speaker Thomas Sangma urged Basiawmoit to sit down and not interrupt.

Basiawmoit further went on to submit his suggestions that according to rules, all work in the Assembly shall be transacted in English.

“May I inform the governor through the speaker that Meghalaya is not a Hindi-speaking state? I would like to remind each one of us that people and leaders of the state decided to part ways with Assam because the Assam govt tried to impose the Assamese language as an official language so I feel we should not allow this to be a tradition in the August house,” said Basiawmoit.

He also raked up the demand for including the Khasi and Garo Language in the eighth schedule. Basiawmoit stated that the Government of India did not pay heed to the state’s demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo Language in the eighth schedule depriving us in various ways. “So want to appeal Governor should address is in the language we all understand,” stated Basiawmoit.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also intervened, calling out the behaviour of the MLA. He cited that the written speech was in the House and distributed to the Members.

“If an individual is not able to read in English then we cannot impose it on the individual, the written speech has been circulated in the House. He is not doing it because he wants to do it, he is doing it because he has limitations in reading. It is sad to see that a disrespect like this is done to the Governor of the House,” said Sangma.

As the Governor went on to read his speech, the VPP MLAs decided to shout slogans, following which they walked out of the House after the Speaker failed to listen to their demands. Basiawmoit said, “The central government is sending a Hindi-speaking governor whom we don’t understand and it is an insult so we will not be part of this.”

