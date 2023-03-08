Kohima: Senior politician and leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Y Patton who retained his position as the deputy CM for the second consecutive term, on Wednesday, said that although the new government is “comfortable”, it may consider an opposition-less government.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence, Patton said that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which formed the new government, has received letters of support from various political parties including independent candidates that won seats to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

“We are comfortable with 37 seats (25 NDPP and 12 BJP legislators). But who knows we may have an opposition-less government,” Patton said responding to a query on if there would be an opposition-less government to facilitate the Naga political issue.

He added that the present government would continue to facilitate the Naga political issue with all seriousness towards finding a permanent solution.

Patton also urged Centre and the Naga negotiating groups to come to an understanding. He assured of the new government’s support to continue as facilitators of the peace talks.

While the present formation of the government is comfortable, he said that when elected representatives extend support, the alliance would have to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Patton extended gratitude to the party’s top brass for the unconditional support towards the state BJP unit, and for reposing faith in him as the BLP leader.

