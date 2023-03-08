Meghalaya: MDA 2.0 will stop illegal coal mining, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second term on Tuesday, said that his MDA 2.0 coalition government would take steps to ensure that no illegal mining and transportation takes place in the state.

The statement came from the Chief Minister even as his government under the previous MDA coalition was marred with allegations of a freehand to illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Reacting to a query, Sangma said, “We have maintained that we will take steps to ensure no such activities take place.”

Sangma repeated that the process of starting scientific mining was already underway and that four groups had already received clearances to start scientific mining in the state soon.

Sangma added that discussion to resolve the boundary dispute with Assam in remaining six locations would take place shortly.

It may be mentioned that the MDA 2.0 coalition government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers i.e Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong. The Chief Minister defended this move by saying this had a precedence and sends a strong representation of the of different regions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that his new Government would continue to work aggressively on the projects for which the foundation has been laid.

Speaking to media persons after taking oath as CM, Sangma said that the Government would continue to focus on infrastructure and even social sector by giving lot of importance to youths and employment.

Stressing on the need to improve the overall delivery mechanism, he said that the Government would work on many aspects of infrastructure like power, IT health and education.

