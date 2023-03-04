G20 delegates to work for environmental protection, sustainability

Ranchi: In a bid to achieve net-zero emission goals for environmental protection and sustainability, the G20 countries have decided to work jointly to overcome energy challenges, officials said here on Thursday.

As many as 21 foreign delegates from sixteen G20 member countries, guest nations and international organisations gathered in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi for a two-day conference on ‘Materials for Sustainable Energy’ starting from March 2.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The event is being organised under India’s G20 Presidency, an official statement said.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, stressed on the need for the entire world to come together and focus on sustainable energy so that “we can have one global future with net zero emissions”.

Kalaiselvi, also the director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, called upon the G20 nations to join hands to research and develop technological solutions in the areas of sustainable energy storage, distribution and management.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar said many G20 nations, including India, have an enormous wealth of minerals and materials that are required to be sustainably used for meeting energy needs.

The G20 delegates from Indonesia and Brazil also reiterated the importance of the conference in their opening remarks. India is currently part of the G20 Troika, which also comprises Indonesia and Brazil.

This is for the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









