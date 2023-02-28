Nagaland 2023: Re-poll in 4 Assembly constituencies tomorrow

Kohima: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday notified re-polling to the general election for four Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Nagaland.

ECI Under Secretary Surender Singh notified that re-poll in four ACs was necessitated on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers, and after taking all material circumstances into account.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Commission declared that under Sub- Section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the poll which was taken on Monday at these Polling stations, void.

ECI appointed March 1 as the re-poll date and fixed the hours from 07.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M. for taking a fresh poll at the said polling stations in accordance with the Commission’s instructions contained in Chapter XIII of Hand Book for Returning Officers.

The four ACs are 35-Zunheboto (9-New colony S/W), 39-Sanis (9-Pangti V), 41-Tizit (7- Jaboka Village), 57-Thokoknyu (3-Pathso East Wing).

It informed that scrutiny of Form 17-A of these polling stations would be done immediately after the poll on the same day.

Also Read | Nagaland 2023: Internet services banned in Kiphire amid tensions

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









