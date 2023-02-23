Imphal: Security forces carried out two separate operations in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts and arrested two active cadres of proscribed groups on Wednesday.

According to an official report, the Mantripukhri Battalion Assam Rifles troops arrested a hardcore member of the proscribed group Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) from Yaingangpokpi in Kangpokpi district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Solomon, also known as Momo. According to officials, Solomon was involved in the 2021 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy at Behiang in Churachandpur district, which resulted in the deaths of the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his family, and four other personnel.

Solomon has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Imphal Branch for necessary legal action, the report said.

In another incident, based on reliable inputs, troops of Assam Rifles Tengnoupal Battalion carried out an operation that resulted in the apprehension of an active United National Liberation Front (UNLF) cadre at Chamol Junction in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested cadre has been handed over to the Kakching Police Station for further investigation, the report added.

