Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to poll-bound Nagaland this week could likely be a masterstroke move of the Bharatiya Janata Party, just a day before election campaigning ends on Saturday

Modi is scheduled to address a joint rally of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Dimapur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

This is Modi’s third proposed visit to the state in four months–the first in October last year, and the other in early part of 2023.

BJP’s national spokesperson and Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli confirmed the PM’s visit. Both the NDPP and BJP are looking forward to the visit and preparations are in full swing to receive the PM, Kohli said.

Prior to the PM’s proposed visit, Union home minister Amit Shah completed a two-day campaign in the eastern part of Nagaland where he also expressed that the Centre was keen on resolving the long-pending Naga political issue.

Whether the PM would make a major announcement on the issue as Nagas remain hopeful for a solution, sources within the NSCN-IM told EastMojo that it would have nothing to do with the peace talks.

“The visit would be to give out political rhetoric in the name of the elusive Naga solution,” NSCN-IM source said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | AIC-SMUTBI hosts first North East Entrepreneurs’ Dialogue

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









