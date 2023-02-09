Agartala: In the run-up to the Manipur elections last year, one of the most discussed topics, apart from the political battle of course, was the low representation of women in the state. As our analysis showed, the number of women MLAs may have been low in Manipur, but the state fared much better than other states like Mizoram and Nagaland, which had zero women MLAs.

Tripura’s history also shows that while women have faced tough battles in electoral politics, they have always found representation in state legislatures.

The history of women’s representation in Tripura politics dates back to a time when it hadn’t even became a full-fledged state. In 1967, Renuka Chakraborty became the first female member......