Guwahati: The Animal Welfare Board of India has urged Indians to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14, instead of Valentine’s Day to honour the “backbone of Indian culture and rural economy.”

According to a press release from the Animal Welfare Board of India, hugging a cow will bring ‘”’emotional richness’, which, in turn, will “increase people’s individual and collective happiness.”

“Keeping in mind the importance of the mother cow and positive life, the Animal Welfare Board have requested all the cow lovers of the country to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’,” the release stated.

The press release also stated that “Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction because of western influences and celebrating ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 is an attempt to bring back our traditions.”

