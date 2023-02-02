Assam: 71st Volleyball Nationals to start on Thursday
Assam Volleyball Association (AVA) secretary Prabhat Borah (centre) announced the names of the state's teams for the tournament

Guwahati: As the National Volleyball Championship returns to Assam after more than three decades, the Assam Volleyball Association is optimistic that the state teams (men and women) will make it a memorable outing in their own backyard.

Organised under the aegis of the Volleyball Federation of India, the 71st National Volleyball Championship will run from February 2 to 9, with 58 teams (31 men and 27 women) battling it out for the respective titles.

The tournament will witness fierce competition with several teams boasting Arjuna awardee players in their squads.

