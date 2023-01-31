Imphal: At least two drug smugglers were arrested on Monday in Imphal West with a huge consignment of illegal drugs, according to an official.
Acting on specific information, officers of the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division in Imphal conducted an operation and arrested two individuals near Keithalmanbi in Imphal West at around 3:40 pm.
The officers seized a huge quantity of narcotic items, including 26,800 amphetamine tablets and 760 grams of raw opium. The estimated value of the seized items in the international market is Rs 2.69 crore.
The two arrested persons have been identified as Bahar Uddin Kaji, 36, of Baladhan Grant in Assam’s Cachar and Panithan Panmai, 24, of Lukhambi, Noney.
Both the arrested persons have been booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, 1985.
Further investigation to nab the other offender(s) is ongoing.
