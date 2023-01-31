Assam Guv adopts 10 TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has adopted 10 tuberculosis patients under the Centre’s Nikshay Mitra initiative.
The governor will take care of their nutritional and allied support needs for a period of six months.
He handed over prescribed food packets to health officials in Raj Bhavan on Monday for distribution among the 10 patients.
Under the Nikshay Mitra initiative of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, individuals or organisations can adopt tuberculosis patients for six months and help meet their nutritional and medical requirements.
Speaking on the occasion, the government said common people have always helped transform government programmes into mass movements and hoped that the TB eradication mission will also be a huge success.
