Kohima: Despite Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio‘s intervention, the BJP Kohima district continued its protest demanding for a seat, particularly the 15 Southern Angami-II out of six Assembly constituencies (AC) in Kohima district.

Protests began on Monday outside the BJP state office in Kohima where the party workers submitted a representation to the party president Temjen Imna Along.

Sources from the party informed that following the protest, a meeting was held with the chief minister who urged the party workers to “cooperate in the spirit of alliance”. Rio led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) entered a pre-poll alliance with the BJP in the 2018 state polls and recommitted its 40:20 seat sharing formula for the forthcoming polls.

The party source revealed that Rio offered the Kohima Town AC to the party however the party workers “flatly rejected” the offer. “As per our stand, we will only stand by SA-ll and no other AC,” the source told EastMojo.

While the BJP Kohima unit reiterated its stand to not compromise on their demand, the party workers are awaiting response from the state BJP.

The party workers have been staging the dharna endorsing the candidature of former MLA Kropol Vitsu to represent the alliance seat under 15 Southern Angami-II AC.

The protest continued on Friday with party workers of the district holding placards outside the party office in Kohima.

Some placards read “Betrayal is the greatest form of insult for Angamis, we will not tolerate it”, “No compromise at all, we stand by our decision to support SA-II”, ” We are peacefully fighting for our rights. Give us our deserving party ticket,” and so on.

The party workers have been claiming that the SA-II AC has been the best performing constituency in the district.

