Tripura 2023: Leave now, TIPRA chief warns party black sheep

Agartala: Disappointed by the role of some party colleagues who had purportedly been mounting pressure on him to form an alliance, TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Monday asked the “overly ambitious” leaders to leave the party.

“We are not fighting to make some people MLAs. Our party stands solid on our core demand of Greater Tipraland and if any leader feels that getting elected to the assembly is more important than the ideological fight, then I would say they should leave the party. A lot of leaders have come to me for tickets and other favours. Several party colleagues have tried to convince me to join an alliance, accepting whatever offer is being made. But, sorry, I don’t want to dilute my demand and will fight alone if the other political parties do not come to terms with us,” said Debbarman.

The TIPRA chairman also put a stop to the speculations over his party’s alliance with other political parties.

“A lot of speculative stories are circulating stating that TIPRA is allying with some political parties. I would like to clarify my stand once again: TIPRA will announce the list of candidates within the next two to three days. We shall file nomination papers from the majority of the constituencies and if any political party wants any kind of pre-poll understanding, they must come forward with a written assurance for Greater Tipraland,” Pradyot told his viewers during a social media live session.”

Explaining the reason behind his rigidity towards Greater Tipraland, Debbarman said, “After 70 years, the poor Tiprasa have hoped their leaders will do something for them. The age of this prolonged deprivation will end. I can’t cheat my people who genuinely believe that I am going to do something for them.”

According to Debbarman, the demand for a constitutional solution for the 13 lakh Tiprasa people is the driving force of the TIPRA movement. “Those who are ready to compromise for a ticket can leave my party. And, I also want to urge the voters not to be concerned about who would be their MLA, ask whether they will get Greater Tipraland or not. Cast your vote for a constitutional solution for our people,” Debbarman added.

