32 years after complaint, man gets 6 months jail for selling adulterated milk
Muzaffarnagar: A court here sentenced a man to six months in jail for selling adulterated milk, more than 32 years after the complaint in the matter was registered.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Prashant Kumar on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on accused milk vendor Harbir Singh after holding him guilty in the case.

Prosecution officer Ramavtar Singh said on Friday that Harbir Singh was found selling adulterated milk. A sample of the milk sold by him was collected and sent to the laboratory where it was found to be adulterated, the prosecution officer said.

Food inspector Suresh Chand filed a complaint against the milk vendor in the court on April 21, 1990, Ramavtar Singh said.

