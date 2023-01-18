The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that Nagaland and Meghalaya would go to polls for the State Assembly on February 27 while Tripura will go to polls on February 16.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the date of issue of gazette notification for Nagaland and Meghalaya would be on January 31, while for Tripura the date will be January 21.

The last date for filing nominations in Nagaland and Meghalaya is February 7, while it will be January 30 for Tripura.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is February 10 for Nagaland and Meghalaya and February 2 for Tripura. The votes will be counted on March 2.

Kumar also informed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state would come to force. The election schedule has been made taking into account the examination schedules of students appearing in the Board exam, he added.

The CEC informed that the women’s participation is Nagaland is higher than the men’s over the past elections. The state has 60 Assembly Constituencies—59 ST and one general category.

A total of 28,14,478 voters are eligible to exercise their adult franchise in the ensuing polls. Among them, 14 lakh 14 thousand 576 are male and 13 lakh 98 thousand 825 voters are female. The total number of voters belonging to the third gender category stood at 77.

Among the other key highlights, the total number of centenarian voters stood at 679, the number of voters who fall in the age group of 80+ are 38,039 while 17,297 voters are voters belonging to the category of persons with disability.

