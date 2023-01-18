Assam CM craves TRP, says Gaurav Gogoi

Shillong: Taking a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that Sarma craves TRP and that if his name does not come in the newspaper regularly, Biswa feels a sense of anxiety.

Gogoi made the statement during a press conference in Shillong Congress Bhawan after meeting with aspiring candidates for the assembly elections. The Congress leaders were responding to queries on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue.

Gogoi said he feels that the Assam CM sometimes might arm-twist his neighbouring chief ministers into signing something they don’t want so that he gets his TRP to show that as the NEDA chairman, he managed to achieve something. “I don’t know whether this applies in this particular case, but I hear that often that is the case… So chief ministers of other states have to be strong and champion their people and champion their land and not be arm-twisted by those sitting in Dispur or those sitting in Delhi,” stated Gogoi.

Gogoi added that two chief ministers sitting in a private room cannot decide state boundaries because it affects the people living in those areas, and they have to be taken into confidence.

“I think it is quite arrogant of them to think without taking the people on the ground into confidence and just by mere sitting of these two in some private room somewhere in Delhi or Guwahati that they can just alter the boundary as they feel,” said Gogoi.

Asked why Congress never touched the issue when they were in the ruling, Gogoi said that they might haven’t resolved the issue but they did not have this level of bad blood and this level of distrust. “We agreed to disagree. There were strong chief ministers on both sides and they always said that this matter needs to be resolved and there was a very cordial atmosphere. Now this sense that we are feeling now of that blood that did not exist and I think that is quite detrimental and that just shows the mismanagement of the boundary issue in northeast India, which is so complex and is being treated so lightly,” added Gogoi.

He went on to say that the MoU signing was a mere photo op. Gogoi recalled that before the Assam- Meghalaya or the Mukroh incident, or before the Assam Mizoram firing incident, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Shillong and convened a meeting of all state chief ministers and all state police DGP’s on law and order.

“You have these two state chief ministers signing agreements and then you have on the border again conflict and shooting. I think it’s highly unfortunate, it’s condemnable and it’s a failure on both governments and a failure of both chief ministers and it shows how that the signing was just a photo op,” added Gogoi.

