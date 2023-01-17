Shillong: Chairman of the Congress Election Screening Committee MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday held a meeting with aspiring candidates for the upcoming elections.

He was accompanied by Rajasthan Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, Kerala Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent Pala, and MPCC Spokesperson Ronnie V Lyngdoh. The press conference was held at Congress Bhawan in Shillong.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gogoi stated that the screening committee was present in Shillong to assess the strength of the organisation, the mood of the people, and what more the AICC could do to support its campaign.

He expressed optimism with the response they had seen and that all the candidates were ready to fight the elections. Gogoi also mentioned that they were waiting for the official announcement from the Election Commission of India and the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, who will put out a fantastic campaign in the days to come.

In the past few days, AICC observer Mukul Wasnik and other Congress MPs have been travelling around the state, meeting with locals and organisations to understand the development needs and challenges of the people of Meghalaya.

“I often hear about the challenges that people here are facing it is unfortunate,” said Gogoi.

The screening committee will have a subsequent meeting, where the list of candidates will be finalised with the approval of AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the official list of candidates will be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

When asked about the criteria the selection committee is using to choose candidates, Gogoi explained that they are looking at both academic and professional backgrounds, as well as the candidates’ associations with the Congress party. He noted that many of the applicants come from civil society, so the committee is assessing the work they have done in the community and for farmers’ education.

“Several applicants have a government background, which gives them a comprehensive understanding of which social welfare schemes are working and which are not. Additionally, the committee is taking into account the candidates’ election records and consulting with senior leaders before releasing the official list,” he said.

Gogoi also highlighted the importance of fresh faces in the upcoming elections, noting that this is a great opportunity for Meghalaya to see new candidates. He pointed out that many political leaders have jumped from one party to another, making promises that they fail to keep. He also noted that the current government has failed to live up to many of its promises.

Also Read | People of Meghalaya want change in govt: Mamata

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









