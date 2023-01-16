100 detonators, marijuana seized in Mizoram, 4 Myanmar nationals held

Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested on Sunday after 100 detonators were recovered from their possession in Mizoram’s Champhai district, according to an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, it said.

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth Rs 4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district and two other Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

Repeated successes propel us to do more for the society. Two Myanmar national arrested with #Narcotics. Last night, #ChamphaiPolice and 42 Assam Rifles, during joint operation between Champhai Vengthar and Zote village, intercepted one myanmarese motor cycle near Hrangdawla pic.twitter.com/Cv0F4XPbLY — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) January 15, 2023

