Meghalaya gets first full-fledged state university

Ampati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated Meghalaya’s first State University – the Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) – and its newly-constructed building in Balalgre village of South West Garo Hills district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister dedicated the first state university of Meghalaya, named after the first chief minister of the state, Captain Williamson Sangma, to the people in this 50th year of Meghalaya’s statehood.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet decided to convert this technical university into a full-fledged state university. “Necessary steps have been taken and the process is on for official ordinance to be notified by the Governor”, he said.

Responding to the issues raised by the VC on inadequate infrastructure for the university, the Chief Minister admitted that the infrastructure we have is not enough. “We need to work towards creating a proper blueprint and a master plan to ensure that this university has all the necessary facilities required by the students and for a university to function properly. Let me assure you that is exactly what our plan is,” he said.

Having a full-fledged University would enable it to bypass the controversial Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and also give colleges within the state the option to affiliate with the State University rather than with NEHU.

