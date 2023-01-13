The most-awaited and vibrant festival of Assam, Magh Bihu is upon us and the streets are filled with Pithas, laddoos and a variety of Assamese sweets.

Bihu is an important festival in Assam and the Assamese celebrate it thrice a year. The three Bihu are festivals with reverence for Krishna, cattle (Goru Bihu), elders in the family, fertility and mother goddess.

The Bihu dance Credit: Diganta Talukdar / Wikimedia commons

Rongali or Bohag Bihu is celebrated in April, Kongali or Kati bihu is observed in October and Bhogali or Magh Bihu is celebrated in January.

Rongali bihu or Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is one of the most significant and important festivals in the Bihu calendar of Assam. It celebrates the commencement of harvesting season and is also regarded as the first day of the Assamese New Year. The significance of this festival is purely agricultural in nature.

Kongali or Kati Bihu

Kati Bihu is not a flamboyant festival and the festivities are more sombre in nature. This Bihu is celebrated during the time of relocation of the rice sapling during the month of October. The granaries of the farmers usually remain empty during this time, hence it is known as Kongali (poor) Bihu.

Bhogali or Magh Bihu

This ethnic Assamese festive thali, which is served on Bhogali Bihu, contains Assamese coconut, gud (jaggery), Til (sesame) Laru, Til Pitha, Narikol Pitha (type of cake), chira (flattened rice) and Doi (yogurt) Credit: Creative Commons

Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu is celebrated during the month of January which marks the end of the harvest season. Magh Bihu is the second-largest Bihu festival of Assam after Bohag Bihu. On Magh Bihu, the granaries of the farmers are full and there is festivity all around.

Here we’ve listed some lovely wishes and greetings with images that you can share with your loved ones to shower them with blessings.

May health and prosperity knock on your door this Bihu. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bihu!

It’s time to enjoy the festivities that Bihu brings. Happy Bihu to you and your loved ones!

Wishing you loads of health, wealth, joy and success on this beautiful festival of Bihu!

After a difficult year, let us welcome this Bihu with hope, positivity and anticipation. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bihu!

This Bihu, let us pray for our success, good health and prosperity. Happy Bihu!

Another, Bihu, another Year and here you are awaiting a life that you have always imagined! May your world fill with life and the surroundings with love!

Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually.

This Bihu, I pray to God to give us strength to start afresh and achieve great success in life. Have a happy Bihu!

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do.

May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family Happiness & Prosperity.

