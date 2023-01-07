Guwahati: ‘The Land of Hidden Treasure’, a short film directed by Sonatan Karmakar, was adjudged the ‘best entry’ at the Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF) 2022, which concluded at Jyoti Chitraban here on Friday.

The movie, which is just 13 minutes duration, was the opening film of the two-day festival that featured several short films.

“We are really pleased to receive the wonderful response from the audience after the screening. My heartfelt gratitude to CNFF for this wonderful platform,” Karmakar expressed after the honour.

Among over 20 critically-acclaimed short films, the two-day festival witnessed the screening of ‘A Nomad River’, directed by Aditya J. Patwardhan, where renowned Yogi Sadhguru is seen as a participant.

Artistes felicitated during the national festival at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati on Friday

The closing function was graced by eminent film personality Akash Aditya Lama, who appreciated the initiative to propagate the issue of national heritage and pride.

Incepted with an aim to propagate cinema as a powerful catalyst of social change and a rich handloom of Indian heritage, the festival is organised every year under the initiative of Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Viswa Sangbad Kendra, Assam.

The primary purpose of CNFF, as mentioned on the official website of the festival, is to build a bridge between the traditional and the modern; to enable cinema to travel beyond the mainstream, touch the grassroots, and applaud weavers of myriad cultures.

Films produced between September 1, 2020, to November 30, 2022, were eligible for official selection to the competition and non-competitive sections of the festival.

Talented actor Kankana Chakraborty, who along with director Patwardhan, lit the inaugural lamp of the unique festival comprising a competitive section for short films, was also present on the concluding day of the festival.

Kannada film directors Suneel Puranik and Ranjan Ghosh, whose acclaimed Bengali movie ‘Mahishasuramardini’ was screened in the festival, also attended the function.

Over a hundred entries were recorded, out of which 18 critically appreciated films were screened in the festival.

The Gunjan Sarma-directed ‘New Year In Eashan Bharat’, which is 18 minutes in duration, was awarded the second best entry, and Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap (maker of ‘Moar Ghorar Duranta Goti’) received the best director’s award.

Veteran Assamese film actor Jatin Bora presents a certificate of appreciation to a talented artiste at the festival

The jury’s special mention was awarded to Sangeeta Medhi (director of the 14-minute duration movie, Hatkatha) and Rakesh Moirangthem (director of the 10-minute film, Erolnungdagi).

All the participants in the competitive section were awarded certificates.

A 26-minute film, ‘Dhuliya culture of Old Kamrup’, directed by Dr Aparna Bujarbaruah, was screened in the non-competitive section of the festival.

Besides, the national award-winning film, ‘Justice Delayed But Delivered,’ directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, was also screened at the festival.

A book titled, ‘Literature and Film from Mute to Motion,’ penned by Deepshikha Bhagwati, was also released during the festival.

Paying tribute to popular film journalist Pabitra Deka, a short film on his life and work titled, ‘By Lane 2’ by Utpal Datta was also screened at the festival.

Film enthusiasts thronged the festival in large numbers on both days.

Distinguished personalities such as Apurba Sharma, Jatin Bora, Jeetul Sonowal, Bhupen Kaman, Banalata Baishya, Bhagavat Pritam, Monita Borgohain, Rajiv Barthakur, Namrata Dutta, Sunil Mohanty and Kishor Shivam also graced the occasion.

