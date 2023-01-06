Kohima: Following the intervention of the Supreme Court in the case of incumbent Director General of Police (DGP), the Nagaland government has notified the re-appointment of former police chief Rupin Sharma to the post replacing T John Longkumer.

Through a notification from the Home Department, chief secretary J Alam notified that in the interest of public service, the Governor of Nagaland has allowed IPS (Nagaland cadre) Rupin Sharma to hold the charge of Director General of Police, Nagaland.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sharma has been assigned the charge in addition to his current charge as DG (Prisons & HG.CD & SDRF). The order will come to force from January 7 till further orders.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland government to send a fresh list of empanelled officers for appointment to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by October 31, 2022. It had also directed the UPSC to take a decision on the appointment by November 30, 2022.

The Nagaland Law Students’ Federation had assailed the appointment and service extension of the incumbent DGP who has been on deputation from the Chhattisgarh cadre and was to retire on superannuation on August 31, 2022, but his service was extended for six more months.

On Tuesday, minister for planning and coordination, land revenue and parliamentary affairs, Neiba Kronu had informed that the Cabinet, in its meeting, had decided to accept the resignation of Longkumer, which was tendered a day before.

Kronu had said that formalities would be completed by January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland Congress asks all 60 legislators to resign

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









