Assam MP seeks visa stamping, medical test facilities in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Lok Sabha Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has urged the Centre for visa stamping facility and a medical test centre in Guwahati saying it will benefit people of the northeast who are intending to travel abroad.

He said he has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on this and said will raise the matter in Parliament.

“Based on the feedback from my constituents, especially young students from Assam seeking to travel abroad for higher studies, I have written to Hon’ble Minister @DrSJaishankar regarding the need for a visa stamping facility and medical test centers in Guwahati,” the Congress MP from Nagaon said on Twitter on Thursday.

Such facilities in Guwahati would benefit scores of travellers from the entire Northeast, who currently have to go to cities outside the region for these works, he said.

“Intend to follow up closely with this request in subsequent parliament sessions,” Bordoloi said.

In his letter to Jaishankar, he pointed that when many people from the north east travel to different countries they experience numerous difficulties in getting their visa stamped and in undergoing medical tests as these services are not available in the region.

“As Guwahati is the capital of Assam and is also a central point for the northeast region, the setting up of the facilities here would aid the process of obtaining visas for the region’s population of over 45 million people,” Bordoloi wrote.

He urged the ministry to facilitate engagement with countries like UK, US, Germany, Australia and Singapore for establishment of a medical testing facility and a visa stamping facility in Guwahati.

