Guwahati: Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 226 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh from the Dhalai district of Tripura on January 4, 2023.

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa police station. The team seized 226 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh and apprehended a driver named Dulal Dey and his accomplice Biplab Debnath along with a vehicle.

The individuals, along with the vehicle and seized marijuana, were handed over to Ambassa police for further investigation.

