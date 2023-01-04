Guwahati: Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 226 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh from the Dhalai district of Tripura on January 4, 2023.
Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa police station. The team seized 226 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh and apprehended a driver named Dulal Dey and his accomplice Biplab Debnath along with a vehicle.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The individuals, along with the vehicle and seized marijuana, were handed over to Ambassa police for further investigation.
Also Read | Amit Shah to reach Tripura today as BJP preps for assembly polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Acquitted in gang rape case, man sues MP govt for Rs 10,000 cr compensation
- Tripura: Marijuana worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Dhalai district
- Tripura govt releases report card ahead of Assembly elections
- What happens after the CAG detects a scam in NRC updation?
- Assam: NCC’s ‘Unity Flame Run’ enters Guwahati
- Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents