Guwahati: A video of a rhino chasing a tourist’s vehicle has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Ban Habari forest of Manas National Park in Assam’s Baksa district.
The incident was captured by one of the tourists, the visuals of which are going viral on the internet.
In the video, a group of tourists was seen enjoying a wild safari in the park and suddenly a rhino emerged from the bushes and started chasing the vehicle.
The wild animal, however, was seen chasing the vehicle for some time. The driver, sensing the danger, sped up, leaving the rhino behind. No casualties were reported in the incident
Watch the video here:
According to experts, such an incident can be attributed to the animals’ unease with continuous human movement in the forest.
