Mamata likely to visit Tripura in January first week

Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Tripura in the first week of January, TMC state president Pijush Kanti Biswas said on Friday.



Assembly elections are due in Tripura in February, and Banerjee’s visit will be part of the party’s effort to fuel its campaign in the Northeastern state.

“Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is arriving in the state in the first week of January, tentatively. During the visit, she will offer prayer at the Tripureswari temple and address a workers’ conference. She will also interact with the press,” Biswas said, addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here.

She will be accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the party’s national general secretary, Biswas said.

“Mamata Banerjee will not address any public rally during this visit. However, she will address public meetings once the party’s campaign for assembly elections begin,” he said.

A few ministers from West Bengal are also likely to visit the state in the coming weeks, he added.

The TMC has formed an 87-member state committee, a nine-member election committee, a campaign committee and other panels for the frontal organisations, and district and block units, Biswas said.

“The party high-command will depute West Bengal ministers and MLAs for each of the 60 assembly seats for managing the election process,” he said.

Former Councillor Panna Deb will lead the party’s women’s wing, and Santanu Saha is the party’s students’ wing president, he said.

