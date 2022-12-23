Ganja only industry that thrived under Left rule: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday continued his attack on the opposition party, the CPIM, claiming that the only industry that grew under the Left regime was “Ganja.”

“Despite being a banned substance, Ganja (cannabis) arguably became the principal agricultural crop during the Left regime. People can’t even imagine the scale at which Ganja was being cultivated in the state. It is after 2018, when the first BJP government was formed, seizures and destruction of marijuana started. The way these contraband items are transported with sophisticated packaging and organised networking, it looks like this is the only industry that grew on a large scale under political patronage,” the Chief Minister told a gathering at Durjoynagar in the outskirts of Agartala city.

Dr Saha was speaking at the inaugural session of the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery school in the presence of higher officials of the health department and local MLA Dr Dilip Das.

“Tripura was not an industry-heavy state, but it was also not an industry-empty state. When the Left came to power, it gradually destroyed the prospects of the state’s industrial growth. Some of the industries set up back then had to pull shutters down due to consistent strikes and sloganeering against the owners. The Left calls itself a party of working professionals and incites the working class against the owner. This is my first-hand experience. They (CPIM leaders) failed to realise when their slogan of socialism turned them against the society.” Dr Saha alleged.

Defending his government, Dr Saha said, “We are trying our heart and soul to bring a change. We want to make Tripura a prosperous state of new and developed India. New colleges are being opened, super specialty services have been introduced in state hospitals, and social pensions have been increased. A lot of things have already been achieved in the connectivity sector. A lot more is in the pipeline. Our way of governance is starkly opposite to the Left”.

“The Left Front government constructed buildings here and there. They built schools, colleges and offices but these concrete structures have no one to work. Construction is always a scope of earning for parties like them,” Dr Saha claimed.

