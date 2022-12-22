Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Thursday visited the students and teachers injured in Wednesday’s bus accident along the Old Cachar Road in Noney district and inquired about their health conditions.

The injured have been receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Raj Medicity in Imphal.

Governor Ganesan first visited Raj Medicity, where he met with the injured individuals and their family members, expressing solidarity and offering condolences for their suffering.

He also spoke with doctors and hospital administration, urging them to provide the utmost care and support for the patients.

According to Raj Medicity, 32 injured individuals were admitted to the hospital, of which two died last night, six are in the intensive care unit, and eight are in the general ward. The remaining injured students are out of danger, a hospital official said.

“It was the most unfortunate accident that claimed many precious lives and injured many students,” said Ganesan.

“I pray for the departed souls and also for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Most of the injured are out of danger,” he added.

Later, the Governor visited the RIMS where he met with all the injured students and inquired about their health. He wished them a speedy recovery.

According to hospital sources, of the total seven admitted at RIMS, one is in ICU, three in the Orthopedics ward and another three are in the surgical ward.

